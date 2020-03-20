6 Injured Due To Wall Collapse In Zhob
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:01 PM
At least six people were injured due to wall collapse of the mosque during Friday prayer in Zhob
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured due to wall collapse of the mosque during Friday prayer in Zhob.
According to Levies sources, the victims were offering prayer when a dilapidated condition wall fell down on them. The injured - Muhammad Alam Jan, Nisar Khan, Bangal, Muhammad Azeem, Khan Muhammad and Suba Khan - were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. They are in stable condition.