6 Injured Due To Wall Collapse In Zhob

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured due to wall collapse of the mosque during Friday prayer in Zhob.

According to Levies sources, the victims were offering prayer when a dilapidated condition wall fell down on them. The injured - Muhammad Alam Jan, Nisar Khan, Bangal, Muhammad Azeem, Khan Muhammad and Suba Khan - were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. They are in stable condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

