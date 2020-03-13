6 injured in a cracker attack in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as six persons were injured when a cracker fitted to a parked motorbike exploded at Bara bazar along Kabari bazar Rawalpindi Saddar area late Thursday night.

According to details, the police and rescue staff was called in, rescuers of which moved the injured persons namely Sheikh Ashraf, Sheikh Nadeem, Naseem, Sajjad, Naveed and Mudabir to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The condition of an injured Naseem S/O Muhammad Ashraf was critical.

The Chief Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police Potohar Syed Ali along with Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts rushed to the crime scene with heavy contingent and collected the evidences.

The police also recovered a burnt motorcycle on the spot. Initial investigation revealed that it was a cracker explosion containing pallets.

The CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that police was investigating the incident by using all scientific sources.