6 Injured In Car-van Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) At least six people including a woman were injured on Wednesday when a car and passenger van collided on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.
According to Rescue, the incident occurred when a speedy car collided with a passenger van due to fog dense.
The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Fatehjang Police registered a case and started investigation.
