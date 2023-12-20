Open Menu

6 Injured In Car-van Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

6 injured in car-van collision

At least six people including a woman were injured on Wednesday when a car and passenger van collided on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) At least six people including a woman were injured on Wednesday when a car and passenger van collided on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

According to Rescue, the incident occurred when a speedy car collided with a passenger van due to fog dense.

The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Fatehjang Police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Car Van Women

Recent Stories

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

15 minutes ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

1 minute ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

58 seconds ago
 AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

59 seconds ago
 ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

1 minute ago
 ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electr ..

ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electric arrears

1 minute ago
People to vote PML-N for relief in next government ..

People to vote PML-N for relief in next government.; Uzma Bukhari

1 minute ago
 Bank loans on easy installments vital for upliftin ..

Bank loans on easy installments vital for uplifting of Agriculture, livestock: G ..

1 minute ago
 Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Ka ..

Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Kashmiris’ rights: GA Gulzar

51 minutes ago
 Doctors' strike: LHC summons secretary specialized ..

Doctors' strike: LHC summons secretary specialized healthcare

51 minutes ago
 JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqq ..

JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqqani

51 minutes ago
 Counterfeit products injurious to economic stabili ..

Counterfeit products injurious to economic stability: DG IPRE

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan