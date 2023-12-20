6 injured in car-van collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) At least six people including a woman were injured on Wednesday when a car and passenger van collided on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

According to Rescue, the incident occurred when a speedy car collided with a passenger van due to fog dense.

The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Fatehjang Police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/arq/378