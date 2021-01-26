UrduPoint.com
6 Injured In Different Road Accidents

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

6 injured in different road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Six persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district here on Tuesday. Precious lives were saved by the timely action of Rescue-1122.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 60-year-old Saleema Bibi, 35-year-old Aasya, 50-year-old Bushra Bibi, 26-year-old Shabbir, 27-year-old Ali and 50-year-old Zulfiqar were injured seriously.

Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals for medical treatments.

