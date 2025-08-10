6 injured in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Six persons received severe burn injuries in a house fire due to gas leakage in Saddar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a house caught fire due to gas leakage in Himmat Pura near Gulshan Sweets when the house inmate tried to switch on the light late night.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials and Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Six people, including Zunaira (53), Jazeem (22), Usman (30), Sidra (31), Arsham (2) and Ruzeen (1) received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.