6 injured in Karachi dumper accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Six persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Maikolachi road area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven water tanker was crossing the Maikolachi road area of Karachi

when suddenly, it collided with motorbikes, car and rickshaw.

As a result, six persons were injured in the accident.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for treatment.

Police team also rushed to the site for tracing the driver.