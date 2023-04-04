6 Injured In Nowshera Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six passengers were injured during a road mishap in Nowshera district on Tuesday.
Police said the tragic incident occurred at Suray Baba Kheshgi Payan where the driver lost control over the vehicle and turned turtle.
As a result, six passengers sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.
Police declared overspeeding as the reason behind the incident.