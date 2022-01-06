6 injured in Quetta Gas leakage explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Atleast six persons including children and women received burn injuries in gas leakage explosion at Ghafoor Town near Sariab area of Quetta on Thursday

According to police sources, the explosion took place at the house of Nisar Ahmed due to leakage of gas, as a result, six people named Muhammad, 50, Shair Muhamma, 30 and two children while two women received burns injuries.

The identity of children and women injured could not be ascertained so far.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.