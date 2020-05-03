UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Injured In Rain Related Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:00 PM

6 injured in rain related incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Six people were injured in roof collapse incidents caused by rain and thunderstorm in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Ghulam Raza (35), his wife Shamim Akhtar (35), daughters Kareem Fatima (13) a nd Noor Fatima (10) were injured when roof of their house caved in at Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura Road due to rain.

In another incident, Saad Usman (16) and Afifa (18) received injuries after roof of their house collapsed near Bilal Masjid National Colony.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where their conditions was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Road Wife Rescue 1122 Sunday Mosque

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.