6 injured in rain related incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Six people were injured in roof collapse incidents caused by rain and thunderstorm in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Ghulam Raza (35), his wife Shamim Akhtar (35), daughters Kareem Fatima (13) a nd Noor Fatima (10) were injured when roof of their house caved in at Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura Road due to rain.

In another incident, Saad Usman (16) and Afifa (18) received injuries after roof of their house collapsed near Bilal Masjid National Colony.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where their conditions was stated to be out of danger.