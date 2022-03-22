UrduPoint.com

6 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

6 injured in road accident

Six persons including five women were injured in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Six persons including five women were injured in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding mini loader hit a motorcycle rickshaw in the rear near 7th Mile Stop on Jhang Road.

As a result, six passengers including Kabeeral (22) wife of Muhammad Ali, Babar Ali (4) son of Muhammad Ali, Ayesha (13) daughter of Nazim, Allah Rakhi (55) wife of Nadir Ali, Sameera (30) daughter of Nadir Ali and Saima (35) wife of Sarfraz received injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital.

>