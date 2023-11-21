6 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) At least six people got injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Mansoorabad police station, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Wazir Wala on Gattwala Road.

As a result, six passengers including Khurram Shahzad (40), Hassan Ghafoor (24), Nasir Munir (24), Arshad Yaqoob (39), Imran (30) and Mohsin (28) received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to DHQ Hospital (Allied Hospital-II) for treatment.

The police took both vehicles into custody and started investigation, he added.