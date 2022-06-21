6 injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Six people were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 6 laborers were staying in a mud room near GC University Faisalabad whose roof and walls caved in due to rain.

As a result, all six laborers including Sarfraz (21), Zulfiqar (43), Usman (22), Mubashar (25), Abbas Ahmad (18) and Ghulam Yaseen (40) received multiple injuries but their condition was out of danger.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital after providing them first aid, he added.