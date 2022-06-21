UrduPoint.com

6 Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 08:46 PM

6 injured in roof collapse

Six people were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Six people were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 6 laborers were staying in a mud room near GC University Faisalabad whose roof and walls caved in due to rain.

As a result, all six laborers including Sarfraz (21), Zulfiqar (43), Usman (22), Mubashar (25), Abbas Ahmad (18) and Ghulam Yaseen (40) received multiple injuries but their condition was out of danger.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital after providing them first aid, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Station Gulberg Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any event ..

SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any eventuality

16 seconds ago
 More strike calls cloud summer for European low-co ..

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-cost airlines

18 seconds ago
 ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 includin ..

ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 including five women

1 minute ago
 Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four m ..

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youths

1 minute ago
 KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' fes ..

KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in two years: CM's aide ..

1 minute ago
 Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate sup ..

Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate supply chain problems: Chairman P ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.