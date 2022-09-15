6 injured in roof collapse incidents

As many as 6 persons including 2 women sustained multiple injuries during roof collapse incidents, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 6 persons including 2 women sustained multiple injuries during roof collapse incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Zubaida Bibi (35) and her daughter Parveen (16) were busy in preparing food in Chak 250/R-B Dijkot when roof of their kitchen suddenly caught fire and caved in. As a result, both ladies received multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, roof of a plastic pipe factory "Shalimar Plastic" situated on Sammundri Road collapsed during repair work. As a result, 4 laborers including Asad (34) resident of Samanabad, Mohsin (36) resident of Kashmir Bridge Canal Road, Qasim (34) resident of Lathianwala and Sohail (32) resident of Millat Town received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, spokesman added.