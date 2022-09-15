UrduPoint.com

6 Injured In Roof Collapse Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 10:43 PM

6 injured in roof collapse incidents

As many as 6 persons including 2 women sustained multiple injuries during roof collapse incidents, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 6 persons including 2 women sustained multiple injuries during roof collapse incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Zubaida Bibi (35) and her daughter Parveen (16) were busy in preparing food in Chak 250/R-B Dijkot when roof of their kitchen suddenly caught fire and caved in. As a result, both ladies received multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, roof of a plastic pipe factory "Shalimar Plastic" situated on Sammundri Road collapsed during repair work. As a result, 4 laborers including Asad (34) resident of Samanabad, Mohsin (36) resident of Kashmir Bridge Canal Road, Qasim (34) resident of Lathianwala and Sohail (32) resident of Millat Town received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to ..

Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to Pentagon - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allo ..

Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allows Industry to Operate Effecti ..

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky says Ukraine wants to join EU single mark ..

Zelensky says Ukraine wants to join EU single market

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on Over 40 Ind ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on Over 40 Individuals, 30 Entities - Treasu ..

3 minutes ago
 Security plan finalised for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam ..

Security plan finalised for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

3 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood victims' biggest challenge ..

Rehabilitation of flood victims' biggest challenge, says Balighur Rehman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.