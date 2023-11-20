6 injured in separate accidents

JOHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) At least six persons including a woman got injured in three different traffic accidents in Joharabad, on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a high-speed van overturned into a ditch, injuring two persons in the village of Khora

in Wadi-e-Soon.

The second accident occurred near the railway crossing on Khushab Road when two motorcycles collided at high

speed leaving three injured including a woman.

Meanwhile, the third accident took place when a high-speed heavy truck ran over an elderly man in Kufri village.

All the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Joharabad.

