6 injured over petty issue

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :At least six persons were injured over matrimonial issue reported in Raja wali basti area of Bahawalnagar district of Punjab.

According to Rescue sources, two groups attacked on each other with clubs and heavy sticks to settle matrimonial issue.

As a result, six persons including a woman received serious injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Police also reached the spot and started further investigation.