6 judges appointed at HC AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) , The much-awaited appointments of six out of the required eight number of judges to High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were appointed on Friday.

Six judges were appointed at High Court of Jammu and Kashmir including Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed, Advocate, Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Advocate, Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Syed Shahid Bahar, Advocate, Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Muhammad Habib Zia, , Advocate, Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sardar Liaqat Hussain, District and Sessions Judge and Mian Arif Hussain, District and Sessions Judge.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Article (02-A) of Article 43 of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974, the President (of AJK) on the advice of the Chairman Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, is pleased to appint the following as judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir", says an official notification issued by Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department of Azad Government of the Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"This notification shall take effect on and from the date , the newly appointed judges take upon themselves the oath of their offices", it added.

It may be added that over eight positions of the judges to the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were lying vacant for over past 15 months causing judicial crises in Azad Jammu Kashmir following continual delay in delivery of justice through disposal of over 20,000 of under-trial and pending cases in the AJK HC besides the subordinate courts across Azad Jammu and Kashmir � causing exceptional mental and financial tension and unrest among the litigants as well as the local legal fraternity.

So far, the incumbent High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was performing comprising only judge - the Chief Justice Mr. Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja.

According to the life profile of newly-appointed judge to the AJK High Court Justice Ch. Khalid Rasheed, belonging to Mirpur district, made available to this APP Correspondent, Justice Ch. Khlaid Rasheed borne on 14th of March, 1970 in Mirpur AJK.

He did his graduation degree in law from the University of Punjab besides doing Shariah law course from International Islamic University Islamabad.

Earlier, after getting initial education from Presentation Convent High school, Jhelum, he did his graduation (Bachelor of Arts) from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with Gold Medal.

Justice Ch. Khalid Rasheed started his legal practice in Mirpur AJK in May 1995. He emerged the license-holding leasyer of the High Court of AJK IN June 1998, Lahore High Court in 2002, Supreme Court of AJK in April 2004 besides securing lifetime membership of Islamabad Bar Association since 2002.

He also performed as Public Prosecutor in Mirpur from 1996 to 1999, elected member of AJK Bar Council in the year of 2003, elected Chairman Executive of AJK Bar Council in 2007 and elected President of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2014.

He also served as practicing lawyer in Rawalpindi with illustrious lawyer Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan Advocate in 1995.

Following his long distinguished career in the legal field, Justice Ch. Khalid Rasheed emerged as seasoned legal expert of criminal, civil, revenue and constitutional cases in local superior and suboridinary judiciary of Azad Jammu Kashmir besides in Islamabad High Court and lower courts of Rawalpindi / Islamabad.