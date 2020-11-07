UrduPoint.com
6-kanal Graveyard Land Retrieved

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Qasim Gul, with the help of the police and the local administration, got six-kanal land of Jatiana graveyard retrieved on Saturday.

According to official sources, the assistant commissioner said that the operation against land-grabbers would continue on the Punjab government orders.

Separately, residents of Mouza Jhaki of Kot Shakir Saturday protested in front of the local press club against illegal occupation of two-acre graveyard land after demolishing over 100 graves.

The land-grabbers also cut more than 200 trees from the graveyard, the protesters said.

They said a local landlord and his sons had occupied the land allocated for the graveyard. They said they had filed applications with Assistant Commissioner Athara Hazari and the area police, but no action had so far been taken against the unlawful occupants.

They demanded Punjab chief minister and the deputy commissioner take action against illegal occupants.

