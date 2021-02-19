UrduPoint.com
6 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 130m Retrieved

Fri 19th February 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved six kanals commercial state land from the grabbers during an operation here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pir Wala, Mudassir Mumtaz along with police and municipal committee launched an operation and retrieved commercial state land worth 130 million rupees.

It's worth mentioning here that it was seventh operation against the land grabbers in the district in line with the policies of present government.

