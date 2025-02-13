6-kg Charas Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The Factory Area police and Muhafiz squad on Thursday recovered a large quantity of hashish
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Factory Area police and Muhafiz squad on Thursday recovered a large quantity of hashish.
Police conducted raids and nabbed two drug-pushers including Ghulam Muhammad and Naseer besides recovering charas from them.
Police arrested them and sent them behind bars.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched7 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident7 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed2 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held2 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister17 minutes ago
-
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts2 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases17 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues17 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services17 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case16 minutes ago