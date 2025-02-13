6-kg charas recovered

Open Menu

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Factory Area police and Muhafiz squad on Thursday recovered a large quantity of hashish.

Police conducted raids and nabbed two drug-pushers including Ghulam Muhammad and Naseer besides recovering charas from them.

Police arrested them and sent them behind bars.

