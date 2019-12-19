UrduPoint.com
6 Kg Hashish, 4 Weapons Seized, 14 Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

6 Kg Hashish, 4 weapons seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range Police said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused recovering 6 Kilograms Hashish, 145 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Guns 12 Bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Usman, Qamar Nazir, Ramzan, Liaquat Ali, Dilawar, Qadeer, Abid Ali, Shoukat Ali, Altaf and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

