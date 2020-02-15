6 kg hashish seized from ambulance in Peshawar

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized six kilogram hashish from an ambulance on Motorway toll plaza, said ANF spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized six kilogram hashish from an ambulance on Motorway toll plaza, said ANF spokesperson.

The ANF force stopped a suspected ambulance and recovered five packets of narcotics kept in tomato box.

The accused Ishfaq confiscated that he was smuggling it from Peshawar to Dir Upper.

The ANF team arrested him and started investigation.