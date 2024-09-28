6 Kg Of Hashish Seized In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The police seized six kilograms of hashish and arrested an alleged drug trafficker during checking on the Landakey checkpost on Friday.
According to SHO Roshan Ali, acting on a tip-off about the presence of hashish in a vehicle transporting from Peshawar to Swat, the police had barricaded the road on the Landakey checkpost, and on thorough search, the police recovered six kg of hashish from the contraband in a black bag on his lap.
The police arrested the alleged drug traffickers identified as Noor Rehman residents of Karachi. The accused were shifted to the Ghaligy police station, where a case against them was registered. Further investigation was launched in this regard.
