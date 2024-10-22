Open Menu

6 Kids Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody

Published October 22, 2024

6 kids beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Tuesday

conducted a rescue operation, taking six children into protective

custody who were found begging in various areas of the city.

According to CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the kids

were identified as Kashif, Dilair, Waqas, Abdullah and Yasir.

The children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Mumtazabad,

BZU Chowk.

The children were shifted to Child Protection Centre, wherein

they would get necessary support and care. The Child Protection

Bureau started the search of children's parents in order to reunite

them with their families.

