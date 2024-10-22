6 Kids Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Tuesday
conducted a rescue operation, taking six children into protective
custody who were found begging in various areas of the city.
According to CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the kids
were identified as Kashif, Dilair, Waqas, Abdullah and Yasir.
The children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Mumtazabad,
BZU Chowk.
The children were shifted to Child Protection Centre, wherein
they would get necessary support and care. The Child Protection
Bureau started the search of children's parents in order to reunite
them with their families.
