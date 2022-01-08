6 kids die after wall collapsed in Rahim Yar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as six kids of a family died and one got injured after getting buried under the debris of a collapsed wall in Basti Makrani area of Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan District on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the children were playing near an under-construction wall when the wall collapsed on them and they were buried under the debris. Six children died on the spot and one was seriously injured. The injured kid was rushed to Indus Hospital. The deceased kids are identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Shakeela, Samina, Amna, Basheer, and Taslim.