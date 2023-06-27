Open Menu

6 Kiled And 4 Injured As Car Plunges Into Ravine In Lower Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

6 kiled and 4 injured as car plunges into ravine in Lower Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and four others were injured in an accident on Tuesday when a car traveling from Besham to Kolai Pallas Lower Kohistan fell into a deep ravine while taking a sharp turn.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a car that was carrying 10 persons was heading towards Kolai Palis from Besham fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost his control while taking a sharp turn. The accident claimed six lives while four others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 medical teams accompanied by an ambulance immediately reached the spot where they provided initial medical aid to the injured before transferring them to the Tehsil Hospital in Patan for further treatment.

The local community extended their support by assisting in the shifting of the deceased in the accident to their respective families.

The Names of the passengers who lost their lives were identified as Noor Sakeena, Fazal Muhammad residents of Qalaat, Jamshed from Maidan, Molana Idris from Prodatt, a young girl, and a woman.

Among the injured, Naeem Omar 55 years of age, Mobashra Omar 11 years of age, Shabnam Omar 8 and a minor girl Bushra Omar were shifted to THQ for treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Car Young Kohistan Jamshed Shabnam Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

39 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

1 hour ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

2 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

2 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

3 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

4 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan