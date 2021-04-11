UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, 02 Injured As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In AJK:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

6 killed, 02 injured as car falls into deep gorge in AJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 11 (APP):At least six people belonging to same the family were killed and two others injured after a private car skidded off the road and fell into a 1000-feet deep ditch at Nikayal Road in Kotli district of Mirpur division in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The ill-fated car with passengers including minor children on board was on way from Nikayal to Kotli district headquarter when it met the accident.

The injured were rushed to Kotli DHQ Hospital where they were being provided medicare.

Station House Officer of Kotli police station while quoting initial probe said that the accident took place because of technical fault in the car.

The deceased included the driver and five people of a family, he added.

Further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Car Jammu Progress Same Mirpur Kotli Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

3 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

3 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.