6 killed, 02 injured as car falls into deep gorge in AJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 11 (APP):At least six people belonging to same the family were killed and two others injured after a private car skidded off the road and fell into a 1000-feet deep ditch at Nikayal Road in Kotli district of Mirpur division in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The ill-fated car with passengers including minor children on board was on way from Nikayal to Kotli district headquarter when it met the accident.

The injured were rushed to Kotli DHQ Hospital where they were being provided medicare.

Station House Officer of Kotli police station while quoting initial probe said that the accident took place because of technical fault in the car.

The deceased included the driver and five people of a family, he added.

Further investigations are in progress.