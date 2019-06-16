6 killed, 10 injured in different incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed and two others injured in two different incidents in the limits of Attock police station on Sunday.

In the first incident, one cart vendor was stabbed to death and seven others were injured as two groups attacked each other with knives and sticks over cart parking issue at bus stand in Hassanabdal.

The cart owners attacked their fellows after exchange of hot words over parking of cart, as a result one vendor identified as Abdul Rehman was killed and seven others were injured who were identified as Tahir Raja, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Naqqash, Zarmal Khan, Zarwali Khan, Shahfeeq Ahmed and Mohammad Ali.

Meanwhile, a man stabbed to death his friend in Malikmala village in the limits of Hazro Police station. The accused Hassan Noman reported to police.

In another incident, a bride groom car leading a marriage procession on way to Risalpur from Rawalpindi turned turtle on GT road near Hattain as driver of the car lost control due to over speeding.

As a result one identified as Ilyas Khan (age-30) died on the spot while two others were injured. The injured were identified as Ijaz Ul Hassan (age-35) and Hameed Sadiq (age-34).

In a similar incident, a car turned turtle and stuck on roadside ditch as driver of the car lost control due to over speeding on Islamabad – Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Burhan interchange in which one man identified as Tahir Shah-a resident of Mardan was killed and his companion was injured critically.

Separately, a 19 years old man- only brother of two sisters committed suicide in his house over a domestic issue in Hattar area in the limits of Fatehjang Police station. Police while quoting the family members of the victim said the father of the man identified as Hamza Ali died in an accident few years ago and he was in distress over financial issues.

Moreover, a 15 years old boy drowned in Dhalian small dam in the limits of Pindigheab Police station. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

