6 killed, 1,044 injured in 913 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed ,while 1,044 sustained injuries in 913 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab.

A total of 605 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 439 minor injured were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 87 victims, and Multan third with 68 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as 770 motorcycles, 122 rickshaws, 74 cars, 30 vans, 16 buses, 14 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.