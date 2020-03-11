UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, 1,044 Injured In 913 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

6 killed, 1,044 injured in 913 accidents in Punjab

T least six people were killed ,while 1,044 sustained injuries in 913 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed ,while 1,044 sustained injuries in 913 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab.

A total of 605 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 439 minor injured were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 87 victims, and Multan third with 68 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as 770 motorcycles, 122 rickshaws, 74 cars, 30 vans, 16 buses, 14 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

4 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

22 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

8 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

8 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

7 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.