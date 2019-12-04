6 killed, 1046 injured in 973 accidents in Punjab

Atleast six people were killed while 1046 sustained injuries in 973 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast six people were killed while 1046 sustained injuries in 973 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Wednesday that out of total injured, 624 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 422 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 443 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road incidents.

The statistics showed that 280 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 107 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data 763 motorbikes, 133 auto rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 40 vans, 09 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 154 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these accidents.