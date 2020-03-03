6 killed, 1,102 injured in 1010 road crashes

UrduPoint.com
Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:05 PM

At least six persons were killed and 1,102 others sustained injuries in 1,010 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed and 1,102 others sustained injuries in 1,010 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

As many as 640 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 462 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 437 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians and 504 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 871 motorbikes, 131 auto-rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 29 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

