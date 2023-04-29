6 killed, 1,183 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,183 others injured in 1,120 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 596 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 587 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 558 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 225 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 in Multan with 86 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 85 victims.

As many as 970 motorcycles, 71 rickshaws, 122 cars, 29 vans, 10 buses, 15 trucks and 81 vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.