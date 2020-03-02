6 killed, 1,257 injured in 1,103 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : At least six people were killed and 1,257 others sustained injuries in 1,103 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 732 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 525 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The statistics showed that 559 drivers, 34 juvenile drivers, 173 pedestrians and 531 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. As many as 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 296 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 86 victims.

As many as 938 motorcycles, 136 rickshaws, 91 cars, 29 vans, 14 buses, 25 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.