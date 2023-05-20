6 killed, 13 injured in different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :As many as four persons were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman told media here on Saturday that 15-year-old Sharjeel Shaukat resident of Ghausia Colony Mandi Quarters drowned in Rakh Branch Canal while taking bath. Rescue 1122 divers after hectic efforts fished out his body from canal water and handed it over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

In other incident, 13-year-old Muskan Shehzadi resident of Khokhar Town was killed and her father Imran received injuries when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle near Jahangir Mor.

Similarly, a young man Ejaz Shafi (45) was shot dead and three others including Ramzan, Ehsan and Bashir received injuries during a rival clash on wedding ceremony near Darbar Qaim Sain Siddhupura.

The armed robbers shot dead a citizen Mumtaz Shah resident of Chak No.441-GB when he did not stop his motorcycle on indication of the outlaws near Chak No.440-GB whereas nine people sustained injuries when old and redundant building collapsed in Naimat Abad D-Type Colony.

Among the injured included Parveen Akhtar (60), Fatima (38), Ahmad (15), Aasia (35), Faheem (19), Rukhsana (45), Ghazala (40), Abdul Jabbar (40) and Asghar Ali (45).

Meanwhile, Nazia Bibi was killed over domestic dispute in Chak No.162-RB while 65-year-old Khalil was strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances in Chak No.474-GB.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.