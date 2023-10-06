Open Menu

6 Killed, 1318 Injured In 1244 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

At least six persons were killed and 1318 injured in 1244 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 636 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 682 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 598 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 207 pedestrians, and 519 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 266 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 263 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 86 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1072 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 19 vans, 11 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

