6 Killed, 16 Injured As 2 Vehicles Crash In Nukandi

Published May 16, 2023

6 killed, 16 injured as 2 vehicles crash in Nukandi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed and 16 sustained injuries when two passenger vehicles crashed on the Reko Diq Road in Landi area of Nukandi Tehsil of Balochistan.

According to reports, the two vehicles were en route to the Iran border in Chaghi district when they crashed and caught fire.

At least six of the passengers were burnt to death and 16 others injured who were rushed to nearby hospitals by the rescuers. Some 14 critically injured were later shifted to Quetta. hThe passengers were being transported to the bordering area for illegal crossing to Iran, the local administration said.

