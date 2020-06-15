6 killed, 3 critical as van catches fire on M-4

Six persons were killed, while three among ten injured received critical burn injuries when a transport van caught fire after hitting roadside fence on motorway M-4,near Aminpur interchange on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed, while three among ten injured received critical burn injuries when a transport van caught fire after hitting roadside fence on motorway M-4,near Aminpur interchange on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger coach heading towards Gojra on motorway (M-4) caught fire near chak 62-JB, Chananke, Aminpur interchange.

On getting information local police and rescuers reached the site and tried to rescue trapped passengers but six persons lost their lives in the blaze,while three suffered critical burn injuries.Seven others received minor injuries.

Three ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Allied Hospital. The cause behind the incident was being investigated. Identification of bodies and injured was underway.