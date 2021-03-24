6 killed, 3 injured in car-coach collision in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as six people including two women and four children were died on the spot while three others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a passenger coach near Taftan National Highway in Quetta on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, rescue sources said six passengers were killed on the spot, while three received serious wounds and their condition was stated to be critical, a private channels reported..

Rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital soon after the incident.