ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Six people were killed while four other received injuries as some people opened fire on a bus in Zargari area of Hangu on Saturday.

According to police, the reason behind killing was old enmity. The injured and bodies were shifted to Hangu hospital. The police was conducting raid to arrest the culprits.