6 Killed, 5 Injured In Sukkur Firing Incident: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 10:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Sachal Miani Shah area of Sukkur district, police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups opened firing to settle the old dispute in the area of Miani Shah of Sukkur district, resulting in the killing of six persons on the spot.

The five other persons were also injured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site to shift the bodies and injured including women and children to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

