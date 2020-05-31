6 killed, 52 injured in two road accidents in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Six people lost their lives and 52 other sustained injuries in two bus accidents in Punjab early Sunday.

The first mishap took place at Kabirwala's Pul Rangu where a passenger bus, travelling from Lahore to Multan, overturned while trying to avoid a motorcyclist killing six persons on the spot while 25 sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and started operation, a private tv channel reported.

The second accident took place in Okara near Aminabad when a speeding bus hit a tractor, injuring 27 people. Five people reported to be in critical condition.

Injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital Dipalpur.