6 Killed, 52 Injured In Two Road Accidents In Punjab
Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Six people lost their lives and 52 other sustained injuries in two bus accidents in Punjab early Sunday.
The first mishap took place at Kabirwala's Pul Rangu where a passenger bus, travelling from Lahore to Multan, overturned while trying to avoid a motorcyclist killing six persons on the spot while 25 sustained injuries.
Rescue teams reached at the spot and started operation, a private tv channel reported.
The second accident took place in Okara near Aminabad when a speeding bus hit a tractor, injuring 27 people. Five people reported to be in critical condition.
Injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital Dipalpur.