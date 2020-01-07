6 killed, 525 injured in 469 accidents in Punjab

Atleast six people were killed while 525 sustained injuries in 469 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 )

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that out of total injured, 317 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 208 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 212 drivers, 13 underage drivers, 86 pedestrians and 233 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 109 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 101 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 41 in Faisalabad with 52 victims and at third Multan with 41 RTCs and 40 victims.

According to the data 352 motorbikes, 83 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 24 vans, 07 passenger buses, 09 trucks and 66 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.