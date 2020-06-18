6 killed, 732 injured in 659 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At-least six people were killed while 732 sustained injuries in 659 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 387 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 345 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 269 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 344 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 143 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 153 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 55 in Faisalabad with 66 victims and at third Multan with 52 accidents and 55 victims.

About 559 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 52 cars, 27 vans, four buses, 20 trucks and 92 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.