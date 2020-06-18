UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, 732 Injured In 659 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:58 PM

6 killed, 732 injured in 659 accidents in Punjab

At-least six people were killed while 732 sustained injuries in 659 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At-least six people were killed while 732 sustained injuries in 659 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 387 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 345 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 269 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 344 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 143 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 153 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 55 in Faisalabad with 66 victims and at third Multan with 52 accidents and 55 victims.

About 559 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 52 cars, 27 vans, four buses, 20 trucks and 92 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

8 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

China's Economy Gaining Momentum in Q2 With Strong ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.