6 killed, 748 injured in 678 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed and 748 others sustained injuries in 678 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 400 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 348 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 284 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 111 pedestrians, and 359 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 140 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 140 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 55 in Faisalabad with 56 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as, 623 motorcycles, 82 rickshaws, 52 cars, 21 vans, five buses, 27 trucks and 72 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.