6 Killed, 837 Injured In 837 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed while 837 sustained injuries in 837 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 454 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 383 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Wednesday.

Analysis showed that 437 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 293 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 252 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 61 accidents and 62 victims.

As many as 742 motorcycles, 50 rickshaws, 75 cars, 19 vans, five buses, 13 trucks and 94 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

