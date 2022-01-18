UrduPoint.com

6 Killed, 903 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:32 PM

At least six people were killed while 903 others sustained injuries in 852 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

At least six people were killed while 903 others sustained injuries in 852 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 530 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 373 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 391 drivers, 53 juvenile drivers, 99 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 252 persons placing theprovincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as 692 motorcycles, 97 rickshaws, 97 cars, 21 vans, 10 buses, 24 trucks and 102 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

