6 killed, 912 injured in 833 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:At least six people were killed while 912 sustained injuries in 833 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 525 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 387 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 300 drivers, 38 juvenile drivers, 164 pedestrians and 454 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 204 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 210 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Gujranwala with 54 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as 707 motorcycles, 128 rickshaws, 61 cars, 21 vans, 10 buses, 21 trucks and 123 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.