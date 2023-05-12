UrduPoint.com

6 Killed, 917 Injured In 947 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:57 PM

At least six people were killed while 917 injured in 947 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 917 injured in 947 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 511 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 444 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 362 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 166 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 158 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 57 victims and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 51 victims.

As many as, 823 motorcycles, 45 rickshaws, 93 cars, 18 vans, five buses, 30 trucks and 84 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

