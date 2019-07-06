UrduPoint.com
6 Killed, 939 Injured In 832 Road Accidents In Punjab

6 killed, 939 injured in 832 road accidents in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 939 others sustained injuries in 832 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed and 939 others sustained injuries in 832 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 561 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 378 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 390 drivers, 29 juvenile drivers, 119 pedestrians and 436 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 212 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 219 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 115 victims and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as 666 motorcycles, 118 rickshaws, 81 cars, 26 vans, 15 buses, 24 trucks and 106 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these accidents.

