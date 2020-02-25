6 killed, 980 injured in 874 accidents in Punjab

Atleast six persons were killed and 980 sustained injuries in 874 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 587 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Atleast six persons were killed and 980 sustained injuries in 874 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 587 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 393 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The data showed that 411 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 247 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 236 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 69 RTCs and 73 victims.

According to the data 739 motorbikes, 115 auto rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 26 vans, 13 passenger buses, 15 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.