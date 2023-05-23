6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

Six persons were killed and others injured when their car overturned on Bisma-Khuzdar Road on Tuesday evening, rescue sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Six persons were killed and others injured when their car overturned on Bisma-Khuzdar Road on Tuesday evening, rescue sources said.

The ill-fated persons were on way to Basima from Khuzdar. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Basima.